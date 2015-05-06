Warplanes strike Yemen's Saada and Hajja provinces-residents

CAIRO, May 6 (Reuters) - Warplanes carried out more than 30 strikes on the northwestern Yemeni provinces of Saada and Hajja near the border with Saudi Arabia, local officials and residents said on Wednesday.

The strikes occurred after Yemen’s Houthi fighters fired mortar and rockets at a Saudi Arabian border town on Tuesday for the first time since a Saudi-led coalition began a military campaign against them on March 26.