A supporter of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh holds up his portrait, in Sanaa April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

CAIRO (Reuters) - Ali Abdullah Saleh and his family are safe after airstrikes targeted his residence in the capital Sanaa early on Sunday, a news agency allied to the former Yemeni president said.

Three airstrikes hit Saleh’s residence but the president and his family are “well”, Yemeni news agency Khabar said.