FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Loyalists of former Yemen ruler reject foreign intervention
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Loyalists of former Yemen ruler reject foreign intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Army officers loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, an ally of Yemen’s Houthi group, expressed “utter rejection” of any foreign intervention to end the country’s conflict, according to a statement carried on a website affiliated to Saleh.

“We express our total and utter rejection of any external interference in Yemeni affairs under any pretext and in any form and from any side,” the so-called Higher Committee to Preserve the Armed Forces and Security said.

“All members of the armed forces and security and all the sons of the proud people of Yemen with all its components will cpnfront with all their strength and heroism any attempt to harm the pure soil of the homeland, its independence or its sovereignty or to threaten its unity and territorial integrity.”

Reporting by Noah Browning, Writing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.