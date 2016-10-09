Yemen ex-president urges attack on Saudi Arabia after air strike

DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Yemen's powerful ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, a key ally of the country's dominant Houthi movement, called for an escalation of attacks against their common enemy Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

A politician who retains influence over Yemen's military, Saleh spoke a day after an apparent Saudi-led air attack on a meeting hall in the capital Sanaa killed at least 140 people according to local health officials cited by the United Nations.

Sources in the Saudi-led coalition denied any role in the attack. (Reporting By Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and John Stonestreet)