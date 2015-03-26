FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Planes strike airport, military airbase in Yemen's Sanaa-residents
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 26, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Planes strike airport, military airbase in Yemen's Sanaa-residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds military airbase attacked)

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Warplanes launched an attack on Sanaa airport and the Yemeni capital’s al Dulaimi military airbase early on Thursday, residents and an official said.

There was no immediate word on the affiliation of the aircraft, but the assault followed an announcement by Saudi Arabia that it had started a military campaign to defend the government of President Abdu-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Hadi’s forces, based mainly in the south of the country, are under attack by the Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi militia, which has been in effective control of Sanaa since September. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Editing by William Maclean)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.