Saudi ambassador to U.S. says no 'formal' Saudi ground troops in Aden

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia does not have “formal” troops on the ground in Aden, Yemen, but sending them remains a possibility, the Saudi ambassador to the United States said on Thursday.

“The issue of using ground troops is always something that is on the table,” Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir said at an event in Washington. Yemen’s Houthi fighters seized a central district in Aden on Thursday in a blow to the Saudi-led coalition that has been try to curtail the group’s advances. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)