Ground push may be needed in Yemen-Saudi source
March 26, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Ground push may be needed in Yemen-Saudi source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, March 26 (Reuters) - A ground offensive may be needed to restore order in Yemen, a Saudi source familiar with defence matters said on Thursday, hours after the kingdom began spearheading a campaign of air strikes against Iranian-allied Houthi militia.

“We can’t get our objectives in restarting the legitimate government by controlling the sky of Yemen ... a land offensive might be needed to restore order,” the source told Reuters.

Reporting by Amena Bakr; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Alison Williams

