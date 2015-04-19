FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thousands of Yemeni troops along Saudi border side with President Hadi - officials
#Industrials
April 19, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Thousands of Yemeni troops along Saudi border side with President Hadi - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, April 19 (Reuters) - The Yemeni commander of a vast military district covering half the country’s border with Saudi Arabia pledged support to Saudi-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Sunday, local officials said.

The announcement puts at least 15,000 troops in the desert border area on the same side as the kingdom, the world’s top oil exporter, after three weeks of an inconclusive bombing campaign it has led against Iran-allied Houthi rebels. (Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf and Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
