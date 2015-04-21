FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi-led coalition ends military operation in Yemen
April 21, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi-led coalition ends military operation in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition bombing Yemen announced on Tuesday the end to a military operation that pounded the Iran-allied Houthi rebels for more than three weeks, a statement read on Saudi-owned Arabiya TV said.

The alliance had achieved its military goals in Yemen through the campaign dubbed “Storm of Resolve” and will now begin a new operation called “Restoring Hope,” it said.

The mission, the statement said, would focus on security at home and counter-terrorism, aid and a political solution in Yemen. (Reporting By Noah Browning and Mostafa Hashem; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

