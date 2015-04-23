FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi-led coalition launches air strikes throughout Yemen - residents
April 23, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi-led coalition launches air strikes throughout Yemen - residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, April 23 (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition bombed Houthi rebel positions and military bases in at least 20 air strikes throughout Yemen on Thursday, residents said.

The raids, which targeted the Iran-allied rebels in Yemen’s south and centre as well as army units loyal to the group in the western Red Sea city of Hodaida, come two days after the alliance said it was winding down its military campaign. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Dominic Evans)

