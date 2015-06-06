Saudi Arabia shoots down Scud missile fired by Yemen's Houthis - Saudi state news agency

CAIRO, June 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia shot down a Scud missile fired into the kingdom by Yemen’s dominant Houthi group and its army allies on Saturday, according to the Saudi state news agency.

“At 2:45 on Saturday morning, the Houthi militias and ousted (president) Ali Abdullah Saleh launched a Scud missile in the direction of Khamees al-Mushait, and praise be to God, the Royal Saudi air defences blocked it with a Patriot missile,” a statement by the leadership of the Saudi-led joint Arab military coalition said. (Reporting By Mostafa Hashem and Noah Browning; Editing by Kim Coghill)