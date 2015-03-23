FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Arabia: Gulf Arabs will take measures over Yemen if peace fails
March 23, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

S.Arabia: Gulf Arabs will take measures over Yemen if peace fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Gulf Arab countries will take necessary measures to protect the region against “aggression” by Yemen’s Iranian-allied Houthi group if a peaceful solution cannot be found to that country’s turmoil, Foreign Minister Saud al-Faisal said on Monday.

Prince Saud, who also remarked that the kingdom opposed Iranian “interference” in Yemen, was speaking at a joint news conference in Riyadh with visiting British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond.

Hammond said Britain would discuss with Saudi Arabia and the United States how to reinforce the position of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, adding: “None of us wants to see military action.”

Reporting by Angus McDowall, Amena Bakr and Noah Browning, Writing by William Maclean

