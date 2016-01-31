Saudi-led coalition says does not target Yemeni civilians, will work to reduce deaths

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it regrets civilian deaths in the country, which it says were “unintended,” and was investigating the matter and improving its targeting mechanisms, according to Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV.
“(The coalition) regrets unintentional civilian casualties in Yemen ... (it) is setting up a committee to evaluate these events and develop its targeting mechanisms,” the channel reported.
Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Bolton