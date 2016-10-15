FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Saudi coalition attack on Yemen funeral based on bad information - investigator
October 15, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

Saudi coalition attack on Yemen funeral based on bad information - investigator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition attacked a funeral in Yemen after receiving incorrect information that armed Houthi leaders were in the area, an investigative body set up by the coalition said on Saturday.

The Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT) said coalition air operations officials also failed to obtain approval for the strike from commanders, a violation of protocol, according to the statement, carried by state news agency SPA.

The JIAT called for a review of rules of engagement and compensation for the families of victims. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem and Katie Paul; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

