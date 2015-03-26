FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia, allies launch air strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen - Saudi envoy
#Energy
March 26, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia, allies launch air strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen - Saudi envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies launched a military operation involving air strikes in Yemen against Houthi fighters who have tightened their grip on the southern city of Aden where the country’s president had taken refuge, the Saudi envoy to Washington said on Wednesday.

Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir told reporters a 10-country coalition had joined in the military campaign in a bid “to protect and defend the legitimate government” of Yemen President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. He declined to give any information on Hadi’s whereabouts.

He told reporters that Saudi Arabia had consulted with the United States but that Washington was not participating in the military operation. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Yeganeh Torbati and Sandra Maler)

