Iranian ships moving away from Yemen -U.S. official
April 23, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Iranian ships moving away from Yemen -U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Iranian ships are moving northeast away from Yemen, a U.S. official said on Thursday after a convoy of Iranian cargo ships prompted U.S. concerns that Tehran was sending weapons into region.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, called the move a “promising sign” but said the United States would continue to monitor to see if the ship’s course continued.

President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the U.S. government had warned Iran not to send weapons to Yemen that could be used to threaten shipping traffic in the Gulf. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)

