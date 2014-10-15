FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen separatists urges oil firms to stop exports from south
October 15, 2014

Yemen separatists urges oil firms to stop exports from south

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Yemen Oct 15 (Reuters) - Southern separatists seeking to split from Yemen’s north set an ultimatum for the government to evacuate its soldiers and civil servants before Nov. 30 and asked all foreign firms producing oil and gas in the region to halt exports immediately.

Southern Herak, the main group demanding the restoration of a South Yemen state that merged with North Yemen in 1990, made its demands in a statement after it staged mass rallies in the southern cities of Aden and Mukalla on Tuesday.

“The state of the south is coming and no power can stop us from achieving this,” the statement said. (Reporting by Mohamed Mukhashaf; Writing by Maha El Dahan, editing by Rania El Gamal, William Maclean and Alison Williams)

