10 months ago
Arab coalition says Hodeidah raid hit Houthi command centre
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
October 30, 2016 / 1:56 PM / 10 months ago

Arab coalition says Hodeidah raid hit Houthi command centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Arab coalition warplanes struck a security building in Yemen's Hodeidah city used by Houthi forces as a command centre, the Saudi-led alliance said on Sunday in its first comment on an attack that local sources and relatives said killed 60 people.

"Coalition aircraft this morning targeted the central security building in Hodeidah. This building is used by Houthi militia and the forces of the deposed president as a command and control centre for their military operations," a coalition statement said, referring to former head of state Ali Abdullah Saleh, a Houthi ally.

"The coalition forces' leadership stresses that targeting protocols and procedures were followed fully." (Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Susan Fenton)

