10 months ago
#Corrections News
October 30, 2016 / 4:50 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-Arab coalition air strike kills 33 in Yemen - relatives, sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to 84 number of prisoners who were being held)

SANAA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Arab coalition warplanes struck a prison in the Yemeni city of Hodeidah, killing at least 33 people including inmates, a local official, relatives and medical sources in the Houthi-controlled Red Sea port said on Sunday.

The prison in the city's al-Zaydiyah district was holding 84 (not 48) prisoners when it was struck three times late on Saturday, the sources said.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Houthi rebels since March 2015 to try to restore to office internationally-recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who was sidelined from power by the Iranian-allied group in late 2014. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Reem Shamseddine, Editing by William Maclean)

