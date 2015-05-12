Arab air strike on Yemeni capital on Monday killed 90 - Yemen state agency

CAIRO, May 12 (Reuters) - Saudi-led air strikes on a rocket base in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday killed 90 people and wounded 300, a local official was quoted as telling the state news agency Saba.

If confirmed, the death toll would be among the highest in a single incident over more than six weeks of bombing by an alliance of Gulf Arab nations on the Iran-allied Houthi militia and their loyalists in Yemen’s army.

A five-day truce was set to begin between the two sides on Tuesday evening.