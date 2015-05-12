FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arab air strike on Yemeni capital on Monday killed 90 - Yemen state agency
May 12, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Arab air strike on Yemeni capital on Monday killed 90 - Yemen state agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 12 (Reuters) - Saudi-led air strikes on a rocket base in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday killed 90 people and wounded 300, a local official was quoted as telling the state news agency Saba.

If confirmed, the death toll would be among the highest in a single incident over more than six weeks of bombing by an alliance of Gulf Arab nations on the Iran-allied Houthi militia and their loyalists in Yemen’s army.

A five-day truce was set to begin between the two sides on Tuesday evening.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Alison Williams

