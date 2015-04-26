FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi-led air strikes hit Yemeni capital, ending lull
April 26, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi-led air strikes hit Yemeni capital, ending lull

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - At least five air strikes hit military sites and an area near the presidential palace compound in the Yemeni capital Sanaa at dawn on Sunday, residents said.

The bombings were the first raids on the city since a Saudi-led alliance said last week it was scaling back a campaign against Iranian-allied Houthi militias, which control Sanaa and have powerful allies in Yemen’s factionalised armed forces. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
