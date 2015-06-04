FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houthi official says group will attend U.N.-backed Geneva peace talks
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
June 4, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Houthi official says group will attend U.N.-backed Geneva peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, June 4 (Reuters) - A senior official from Yemen’s dominant Houthi group said the movement will attend U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva planned for June 14 without preconditions.

“The group will participate in the Geneva talks and it supports without preconditions the efforts of the United Nations to organise Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue,” Daifallah al-Shami, a senior Houthi official, told Reuters.

A coalition of Arab states has been bombing Houthi forces, the strongest faction in Yemen’s civil war, for over two months in support of armed loyalists of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to return the exiled leader, based in Saudi Arabia, to power. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

