FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total says sites in Yemen unaffected by military action
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 26, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Total says sites in Yemen unaffected by military action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - French oil major Total said its sites in Yemen had not been impacted by military action in the country on Thursday after warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi‘ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen’s president.

Total said its offices in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, were closed, and that it was continually monitoring the situation.

“The security measures on the sites where Total is present are being maintained at their maximum level,” Total said in a statement.

The 6.7 million-tonnes-a-year Yemen LNG plant operated by Total lies about 400 kilometres east along the coast from Aden. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.