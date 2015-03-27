FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tribes in Yemen oil province say support Saudi-led campaign
#Energy
March 27, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

Tribes in Yemen oil province say support Saudi-led campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Leading tribes in Yemen’s main oil producing province of Marib said on Friday they backed a Saudi-led military campaign against Houthi militia opposed to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

“The tribes of Marib announce their support of Operation Decisive Storm under the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries to end the rebellion aginst the constitutional legitimacy and take back the Yemeni state,” said a joint statement by several tribes including the Morad and Abidah.

Yemeni oil flows through the Marib pipeline, its main export route, at a rate of around 70,000 barrels per day (bpd). The well-armed tribes are the de facto authority in the central province.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Maha El Dahan, Editing by William Maclean

