Yemen VP says truce extension depends on "how it is on the ground"

RIYADH, May 17 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Vice President Khaled Bahah said on Sunday his administration favoured an extension of a five-day ceasefire expiring in the evening but this would depend on the situation on the ground.

"We need the ceasefire to continue for long, not just for a few days, but it depends on the operation on the ground," Bahah told Reuters in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. "There is an effort for an extension, but it depends on how it is on the ground. But it's our wish from the government side that we need to extend it."