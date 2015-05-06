FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen urges ground intervention to save country: letter to U.N.
May 6, 2015 / 9:01 PM / in 2 years

Yemen urges ground intervention to save country: letter to U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, May 6 (Reuters) - Yemen urged the international community “to quickly intervene by land forces to save” the country, specifically in the cities of Aden and Taiz, according to a letter sent to the United Nations Security Council by Yemen’s U.N. Ambassador Khaled Alyemany.

The letter, dated May 6 and seen by Reuters, also urges international human rights organizations to document “barbaric violations against a defenseless population.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Reese

