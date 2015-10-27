FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. chief condemns Saudi-led air strike that hit Yemen hospital
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 27, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. chief condemns Saudi-led air strike that hit Yemen hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned on Tuesday an air strike by the Saudi-led coalition that hit a hospital in Yemen run by medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and supported by U.N. agencies.

“The Secretary-General calls for a prompt, effective and impartial investigation in order to ensure accountability,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. “The Secretary-General calls on all parties to the conflict in Yemen to immediately cease all operations, including air strikes.”

He said the hospital had been run by MSF with support from U.N. children’s agency UNICEF and the World Health Organization. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.