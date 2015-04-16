FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN chief urges immediate ceasefire by 'all parties' in Yemen war
April 16, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

UN chief urges immediate ceasefire by 'all parties' in Yemen war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, April 16 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Thursday called for an immediate halt to the fighting in Yemen, the first time he has made such an appeal since Saudi-led air strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels began three weeks ago.

“I am calling for an immediate ceasefire in Yemen by all the parties,” Ban said in a speech to the National Press Club in Washington. “The Saudis have assured me that they understand that there must be a political process. I call on all Yemenis to participate in good faith.” (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

