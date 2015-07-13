FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN chief disappointed Yemen humanitarian pause did not take hold
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 13, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

UN chief disappointed Yemen humanitarian pause did not take hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, July 13 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is “very much disappointed” that a U.N.-brokered humanitarian pause in fighting in Yemen did not take hold over the weekend, his spokesman said on Monday.

“Despite the continued air strikes, despite the fighting, our humanitarian colleagues and their partners were able to distribute some vital aid to the desperate people of Yemen,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

A week-long pause in fighting was meant to have started Saturday to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered, but a Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it had not been asked by Yemen’s exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in whose name it is acting, to stop its three-month long bombing campaign. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.