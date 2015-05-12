FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New U.N. envoy to Yemen arrives in capital Sanaa - Yemen state news
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 12, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

New U.N. envoy to Yemen arrives in capital Sanaa - Yemen state news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 12 (Reuters) - The new U.N. envoy to Yemen arrived in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday, Yemen state news agency Saba said, hours before a five-day truce was set to begin between Gulf Arab nations and the Iran-allied Houthi militia.

Mauritanian diplomat Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed seeks to bring Yemen’s feuding armed groups toward a political accord that could end more than six weeks of ground battles and Saudi-led bombing. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.