FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN seeks speedier inspections on Yemen-bound goods to import fuel
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 15, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

UN seeks speedier inspections on Yemen-bound goods to import fuel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA, May 15 (Reuters) - The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen urged a Saudi-led coalition to ease its inspection regime to allow vital commercial and humanitarian goods into the country.

It was particularly critical to import fuel into Yemen to run hospital generators and pumps for the water and sanitation system, Johannes van der Klaauw told a U.N. briefing in Geneva via audio link from Sanaa.

“The arms embargo and its inspection regime results in commercial goods, be it by air or ship, no longer reaching the country. The inspection regime needs to be simplified, needs to be made faster so that commercial and also humanitarian imports of fuel in the first place and also food and other life-sustaining necessities can be resumed,” van der Klaauw said.

Fighting and skirmishes continue in localised areas including Aden and Taiz, impeding access to civilians, he said, despite a five-day humanitarian truce which started on Tuesday. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.