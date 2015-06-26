UN mediator to travel to Riyadh and Sana'a seeking Yemen deal - spokesman

GENEVA, June 26 (Reuters) - The United Nations envoy for Yemen will go to Kuwait on Saturday and then spend a week each in Riyadh and Sana‘a to discuss a draft peace proposal on Yemen “until we reach a preliminary agreement”, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed led U.N.-sponsored talks in Geneva on a ceasefire between Yemen’s warring parties that ended a week ago without a deal, as Saudi-led warplanes staged further strikes on the dominant Houthi armed faction and allies.

“He intends to spend more time in the two capitals so as to discuss the draft principles paper developed here in Geneva as he said ‘until we reach a preliminary agreement’,” U.N. spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told a news briefing. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)