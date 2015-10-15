FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN hopes Yemen peace talks can start by month-end - Eliasson
October 15, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

UN hopes Yemen peace talks can start by month-end - Eliasson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.N. Deputy Secretary General Jan Eliasson said on Thursday he hoped U.N.-backed peace talks to end the conflict in Yemen could start by the end of October.

Eliasson, speaking to a Geneva news conference after talks in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran, called for both Houthi fighters and the exiled Yemen government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to attend the talks without pre-conditions.

“We have been disappointed before, Geneva talks started but not much came out of it,” he added.

Eliasson, noting that a U.N. verification mechanism to inspect commercial ships heading to Yemen was in place, said the United Nations was in talks on ending the Saudi-led blockade of Yemen and opening more ports in Yemen to allow in fuel and other supplies.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
