WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice and British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond met on Friday and agreed that a negotiated political solution would be the best outcome for the crisis in Yemen, the White House said in a statement.

The two officials agreed that a military-only approach would lead to further suffering and destabilization in the region, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)