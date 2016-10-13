FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen Houthis reiterate denial of attacks on US warship-agency
October 13, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

Yemen Houthis reiterate denial of attacks on US warship-agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Yemen's dominant Houthi movement reiterated a denial on Thursday that it carried out failed missile attacks on a U.S. navy destroyer, a news agency controlled by the group reported.

The Iranian-allied movement said the attacks on the USS Mason did not come from areas under its control, said the Saba news agency, citing what it called a military source.

"These allegations are unfounded and the people's committees have nothing to do with this action," the agency, referring to the Houthi administration, reported the source as saying. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Katie Paul, Writing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
