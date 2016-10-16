FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. warship again targeted in failed missile attack from Yemen -official
October 16, 2016 / 12:01 AM / 10 months ago

U.S. warship again targeted in failed missile attack from Yemen -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy destroyer was targeted on Saturday in a failed missile attack from territory in Yemen controlled by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, the third such incident in recent days, a U.S. defense official said.

Multiple missiles were fired at the USS Mason in the Red Sea but the warship took countermeasures and was not hit, the official said, citing initial information.

The U.S. military launched cruise missiles on Thursday against three coastal radar sites in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen in response to two previous failed missile attacks. (Reporting By Idrees Ali and Matt Spetalnick; editing by Diane Craf)

