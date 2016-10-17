FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Pentagon voices caution on latest Yemen missile incident
#Industrials
October 17, 2016 / 6:35 PM / 10 months ago

Pentagon voices caution on latest Yemen missile incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Pentagon declined on Monday to say whether the USS Mason destroyer was targeted by multiple inbound missiles fired from Yemen on Saturday, as initially thought, saying a review was underway to determine what happened.

"We are still assessing the situation. There are still some aspects to this that we are trying to clarify for ourselves given the threat -- the potential threat -- to our people," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook told a news briefing.

"So this is still a situation that we're assessing closely."

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

