White House calls on Houthi militias to stop fomenting instability in Yemen

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday called on Houthi militia forces to stop fomenting instability in Yemen and said it could not confirm the whereabouts of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
“We would call on them to stop that instability and that violence and cooperate with this UN-led process to resolve the difference among all the sides,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a daily briefing.
Earnest said he was not in a position to confirm media reports that the president had fled Yemen.
