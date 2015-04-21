Arrival of more US warships off Yemen tightens 'siege'-Houthis

CAIRO, April 21 (Reuters) - A senior official in the Iran-allied Houthi movement said the movement of more U.S. warships into waters off Yemen escalates Washington’s role in a Saudi-led campaign against the group and aims at tightening a “siege” on the country.

“The goal of the movement of American ships is to strengthen the siege imposed on Yemen and put the Yemeni people under collective punishment,” Houthi politburo member Mohammed al-Bukhaiti told Reuters.

“This step increases the level of their participation in this war,” he added. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and Dominic Evans)