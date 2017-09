WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke with Saudi King Salman on Friday and reaffirmed Obama’s support for the military action taken in Yemen by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies, the White House said in a statement.

Obama and King Salman agreed that their goal is to achieve lasting stability in Yemen through a negotiated political solution, the statement said. Obama also underscored his commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security.