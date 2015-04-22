White House says "job is not done" in Yemen -CNN

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Yemen remains unstable and much more work needs to be done in the region, despite a declared halt to the Saudi-led bombing campaign in the country, the White House said on Wednesday.

“Obviously, the job is not done,” Jen Psaki, White House communications director, said on CNN.

Tuesday’s announcement by Saudi Arabia that it would end its campaign of air strikes against the Iranian-allied Houthis drew positive responses from the White House and Tehran, as well as fresh calls for peace talks and for humanitarian aid.

But Psaki cautioned that much more needed to be done and pressed for a diplomatic solution to the conflict. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)