Cargo ship sinks off Yemen killing 12 Indian crew
February 1, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

Cargo ship sinks off Yemen killing 12 Indian crew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A cargo ship sank off the coast of Yemen killing all 12 crew, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The ship, which was carrying car tyres and car parts, ran aground on Thursday night but the incident did not come to the attention of Yemeni security until 10 hours later, its statement said.

Heavy winds and high waves prevented the rescue of the Indian sailors.

The ship was owned by a Yemeni and was on its way from the United Arab Emirates to Al Mukalla port in Yemen.

It sank off the coast of Al Shehar town in Yemen’s southeastern Hadramout province, the ministry said. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhasahf; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alison Williams)

