UPDATE 1-UN council worried by Yemen political deterioration

* Also concerned about intensified attacks in Yemen

* Raises issue of recruitment of child soldiers

* Urges accountability for all those guilty of crimes

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council expressed concern on Thursday at a political deterioration in Yemen threatening a transition to democracy in the Middle East state where year-long protests ended former president Ali Abdullah Saleh’s 33-year rule.

Saleh was formally replaced last month when Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was elected under the terms of an agreement crafted by his Gulf neighbors, with U.S. and U.N. backing, that envisions elections in 2014. The military is to be restructured in the meantime.

But the year of protests against Saleh and fighting among Yemeni factions have allowed al Qaeda’s regional wing to seize parts of south Yemen and Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi rebels to carve out their own domain in the north.

“The Security Council expresses concern at the recent deterioration in cooperation among political actors and the risks this poses to the transition,” the 15-nation panel said in a statement. “The Security Council expresses its strong concern about intensified terrorist attacks.”

A split in the military has also led to fighting among rival units and threatened to tip into civil war in one of the poorest countries in the Arab world.

“The national reconciliation government is still facing grave challenges that hinder the implementation of its developmental and economic programs,” Yemen’s new U.N. ambassador, Jamal Abdullah al-Sallal, told the Security Council.

The council also said it noted “with concern that children continue to be recruited and used by armed groups and certain elements of the military and calls for continued national efforts to discourage the use and recruitment of child soldiers.”

It said all those responsible for human rights violations and abuses should be held accountable, without mentioning Saleh specifically.

Asked by reporters if the council believed this should apply to Saleh, British U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant, who holds the Security Council’s rotating presidency this month, said: “We believe it should apply in all cases. I don’t want to comment though on particular individuals in the case of Yemen.”

Saleh was given immunity from prosecution under the deal reached for him to step down. The United Nations has said it is unable to recognize such immunity deals and human rights groups have sharply criticized Yemen’s amnesty law.

AID CRISIS

The U.N. council called upon political actors in Yemen to remain committed to the political transition and constitutional order. It urged them to play a constructive role and reject violence.

The United States and Saudi Arabia are keen for the Gulf transition plan to work, fearing that a power vacuum in Yemen is giving Islamist militants space to thrive alongside a key crude shipping strait in the Red Sea.

Saleh’s son and nephew have control of key units armed for “counter-terrorism” by the United States, which was the target of an abortive plot by the Yemeni branch of al Qaeda to blow up a U.S. airliner as it approached Detroit in 2009.

Many southerners complain that northerners have discriminated against them and usurped their resources. Most of Yemen’s fast-declining oil reserves are in the south. The central government has denied there was any discrimination against the south.

Yemeni factions, including separatists who want to reinstate a southern state which united with the north in 1990, have been invited to a national dialogue ahead of a parliamentary poll.

The Security Council also urged all parties in Yemen to allow unimpeded safe access for humanitarian aid.

“The Security Council notes the formidable economic and social challenges confronting Yemen, which have left many Yemenis in acute need of humanitarian assistance,” it said.

The Yemeni envoy said 8 million people were in urgent need of aid and that their lives were “in jeopardy.”

“During the last year and as a result of the unstable political situation in Yemen and terrorist attacks we have witnessed this has adversely affected the humanitarian situation,” Sallal said.