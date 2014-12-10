Body of U.S. hostage killed in rescue attempt in Yemen arrives in U.S.

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 10, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The body of Luke Somers, an American held by an al Qaeda unit in Yemen who was killed on Saturday when U.S. special forces tried to rescue him, was flown to the United States on Wednesday, a U.S. defense official said.

The body of the photojournalist landed shortly after noon EST (1700 GMT) aboard a C-17 U.S. military aircraft in Dover, Delaware, and there was a “dignified transfer” with Somers’ family present, the official said. No media representatives were present.

U.S. officials said Somers, 33, and another captive, South African Pierre Korkie, 56, were shot and killed by their kidnappers shortly after the raid began in the arid Wadi Abadan district of the Yemeni province of Shabwa. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Peter Cooney)

