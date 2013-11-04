FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shi'ite and Sunni fighters in Yemen agree on ceasefire
November 4, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

Shi'ite and Sunni fighters in Yemen agree on ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Yemeni Shi‘ite and Sunni Muslims fighters agreed to a ceasefire on Monday after days of clashes in a northern town killed at least 100 people.

Yemeni state news agency Saba cited U.N. envoy to Yemen, Jamal Benomar, as saying a ceasefire was agreed upon in the town of Damaj. A Red Cross delegation managed to enter the town to treat and evacuate those wounded in the fighting.

Clashes broke out on Wednesday when Houthi fighters, who control much of Saada province on the border with Saudi Arabia, accused Salafi rivals in Damaj of recruiting thousands of foreign fighters to prepare to attack them.

Surour al-Wadi‘i, a Salafi spokesman, said the death toll, which according to a Reuters count had reached 58 on Sunday, had risen sharply after heavy shelling on Damaj overnight. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari,; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush, Editing by Sami Aboudi and Elizabeth Piper)

