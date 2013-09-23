Gunmen kill Yemeni air force colonel in Sanaa-official

Sept 23 (Reuters) - A Yemeni air force officer was shot dead on Monday by an unidentified gunman in the capital Sanaa, medics and a security official said, in the latest in a series of assassinations of security and military officers.

The security official said one of two men riding a motorbike opened fire at Colonel Abdul Wahab Azzam as he was driving a car. He said without elaborating that the attack, in which the officer was shot as his car slowed at an intersection, bore the hallmarks of al Qaeda.

Dozens of Yemeni security and military officers have been assassinated in the past two years, many by bombs planted in their cars or in drive-by shootings, often blamed on al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula or affiliated groups.

Last month, at least one Yemeni air force officer was killed and several others were wounded when a bombed tore through a bus carrying them to their base in Sanaa. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Mahmoud Habboush, Editing by William Maclean and Ralph Boulton)