MUMBAI, March 23 Yes Bank Ltd, India's
fifth-biggest private sector lender by assets, has launched a
share sale to institutions to raise as much as $750 million,
according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.
The base size of the sale of new shares is $650 million and
the bank has an option to increase it to $750 million, the term
sheet showed.
The shares are being sold in a price range of 1455 rupees to
1500 rupees. The price range reflects a discount of 1.22 percent
to 4.19 percent to the stock's Thursday closing price of
1,518.60 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.
Last September the lender shelved an up to $1 billion share
sale a day after launching the deal.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CLSA, IIFL, Motilal Oswal are
managing the latest share sale.
(Reporting by S. Anuradha, Devidutta Tripathy and Savio Shetty;
editing by David Clarke)