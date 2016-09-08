FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Yes Bank shelves up to $1 bln share sale
September 8, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

India's Yes Bank shelves up to $1 bln share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Yes Bank, India's fifth-biggest private sector lender by assets, has deferred an up to $1 billion share sale to institutions, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank, which had launched the so-called qualified institutional placement (QIP) late on Wednesday, said in a stock exchange filing that it had been advised by merchant bankers to defer the sale "due to extreme volatility" during the trading day, which it said was because of misinterpretation of new rules for QIPs. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
