Singapore's sovereign fund in talks to buy Yes Communities - WSJ

June 28 (Reuters) - Singapore’s sovereign-wealth fund GIC is in talks to buy Denver-based Yes Communities, an owner of manufactured-housing communities, in a $2 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks with private equity firm Stockbridge Capital Group could still break down, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/294WiDc)

Yes owns or operates 178 communities in 17 American states.

GIC declined to comment. Yes Communities and Stockbridge Capital were not available for comments. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)