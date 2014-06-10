FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Yes Bank says issued shares for QIP of about 29.42 bln rupees
June 10, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Yes Bank says issued shares for QIP of about 29.42 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes headline to correct QIP amount to 29.42 bln not 2.94 bln rupees)

June 5 (Reuters) - June 5 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd : * Says approved QIP issue of 53.5 million shares at 550 rupees per equity share * Source text:

Yes Bank Ltd has informed BSE that in respect of the QIP, the Capital Raising Committee of the Bank has, at its meeting held on June 05, 2014, approved the issue and allotment of 53,492,272 Equity Shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs. 550.00 per Equity Share, which is at a discount of Rs. 0.04 per Equity Share on the Floor Price of Rs. 550.04 per Equity Share, aggregating to approximately Rs. 29,420.75 million under the SEBI Regulations and Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules made thereunder). * Further company coverage

